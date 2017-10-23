Takeaway delivery driver robbed of cash and phone in Shrewsbury

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery on Crewe Street in Shrewsbury on Sunday.

The incident happened around 1.10am, after the victim, a man in his 30s, parked his silver Volvo as he delivered a takeaway food order to an address in the area.

When the victim returned to his car he found a man searching the front of the vehicle. The victim asked him what he was doing, at which point he was threatened by the suspect, who was reported to be carrying a bladed weapon.

A red, metallic cash box containing an amount of money and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone were taken from the victim, before the offender ran off on foot.

Det Sgt Mat Crisp of Shrewsbury CID said: “Thankfully the victim was unhurt but it was an understandably distressing ordeal for them.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us and especially anyone who may have seen the offender, who is described as a white man, aged in his early 30’s, 5ft 9in tall and of medium build.

“He was reported to be unshaven with a few days facial hair growth, with a pale and fairly gaunt face and speaking with a local accent.

“The man was also wearing a black hooded top with light coloured markings on the front and dark coloured bottoms.

“I’d also like to ask anyone who may have found the red cash box to contact us as there is a chance it may have been left in the area by the offender.

“If you have any information, please call police on 101 and quote incident number 53s of 22 October.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.