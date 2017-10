Firefighters were called to a fire involving around 200 bales of hay at Chelmarsh near Bridgnorth yesterday.

Crews were called to the fire in a field at just before 10pm last night.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Tweedale.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to protect a nearby hedge from also catching alight.