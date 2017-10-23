Dementia Community Roadshow enjoys a successful visit to Oakengates

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Community Roadshow enjoyed a successful visit to Oakengates, recently stopping off at Oakengates Medical Practice.

The pioneering national tour was in the region on 19 October and aims to increase local awareness and understanding of dementia. The NHS estimates 1,532 people over-65 are affected in Telford and Wrekin.

Alzheimer’s Society staff and volunteers offered free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

Numerous members of the public approached the Roadshow with their questions and the team persevered through heavy rain and sweeping winds. The Roadshow was visited by Cllr Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, and also the Mayor of Oakengates, Hilda Rhodes.

Mayor Hilda Rhodes has chosen Alzheimer’s Society as her charity of the year. She said: “I am here today as I am hearing from family, friends and dear ones about dementia. It can happen to anyone at nearly any time and people need support, help and guidance. I shall be looking at running different events to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society: I want to make people aware about dementia and let them know that there is support out there for them.”

There is still a lack of understanding about dementia and this can lead to stigma along with people not seeking support or being aware as to the different services they might be able to access.

Rihela Nazir, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker, was at the Roadshow and assisted members of the public.

She said: “I think it is important to be here today to raise awareness, provide support to members of the public and people affected by dementia. The roadshow is easily accessible as we have travelled to people and it is on their doorstep. They can find support, literature and a chance to find out more about dementia here.”

People can find out when the Dementia Community Roadshow will be visiting their local area by visiting www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow.