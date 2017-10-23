An evening of comedy and music in aid of Hope House

A spectacular evening of comedy and music is to be held in Oswestry to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The Very Nice Production Company, which is based at the British Ironworks Centre, is renowned for its hugely entertaining family productions that feature well known songs from all the Broadway shows combined with plenty of humour and fun.

Tickets, priced just £10 each, are selling fast for the performances on November 9th, 10th and 11th at The Marches School Theatre. There will also be a chance to browse Christmassy stalls on the night, along with refreshments and a raffle.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from the TG Group all the proceeds from ticket sales and raffles will go directly to help the children and families who use Hope House this Christmas.

Vanessa Thomas of Hope House said she was thrilled that the Very Nice Production Company had chosen to support the charity and very grateful to Tudor and Rita Griffiths of TG Group for their sponsorship.

“Having seen the dress rehearsals I can reveal that audiences are in for a spectacular time – It really is a night not to be missed with amazingly talented vocalists and terrific fun,” she said.

Tudor Griffiths of event sponsors TG Group, added: “We are delighted to support the Very Nice Production Company in putting on this event. It promises three nights of wonderful entertainment featuring local adults and children with a multitude of talents. And with the proceeds going to Oswestry’s remarkable Hope House Hospice, we hope it will be a roaring success.”

Tickets are available from cast members, in person or by telephone from the Hope House Fundraising Office on 01691 671671 or online at www.hopehouse.org.uk/events.