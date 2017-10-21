Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town have beaten Fleetwood for the first time in their history thanks to an 89th minute winner.

Aristote Nsiala scored his second of the season, to give Town their first victory over the Cod Army following seven previous attempts.

Paul Hurst kept faith with the same eleven that thrashed Bristol Rovers by four goals to nil on Tuesday night.

Shrewsbury Town had the first chance of note in the 10th minute. Shaun Whalley played a one-two with Carlton Morris and struck an effort that was comfortably collected by Alex Cairns.

At the other end, former Everton man Conor McAleny skipped past Aristote Nsiala and Mat Sadler, but Dean Henderson managed to deny the forward.

The first half was quiet in terms of clear cut chances, but Junior Brown tried to engineer an opener against his ex-side. He left fly from 25-yards, but Alex Cairns managed to deal with the danger.

Then Brown found himself with room inside the box to attack a Shaun Whalley corner, but his header lacked the required power to beat the Fleetwood stopper.

At the beginning of the second half, ex Huddersfield midfielder Kyle Dempsey pulled a shot wide, following good work from Amari’i Bell.

Shaun Whalley is always an attacking threat for the side in blue and amber. He turned provider for Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris, but Alex Cairns gathered.

Then the winger recycled the ball into the box, and Alex Cairns failed to clear his lines. The ball dropped to Alex Rodman, but the Fleetwood defenders threw their bodies on the line to deny the attacker.

Abu Ogogo is still looking for his first goal of the season, and the Captain came close to achieving that feat. A wonderful passing move ended with the midfielder firing narrowly wide.

Shrewsbury Town will have concerns over the fitness of Junior Brown, after the left sided player was forced off with an injury.

Uwe Rosler will be disappointed with his forward-thinking players, who failed to trouble Dean Henderson.

Shrewsbury managed to grab all three points with just a minute of normal time remaining. Aristote Nsiala towered above Lewis Coyle to plant home a header, after Shaun Whalley’s teasing corner.

Salop remain top, whilst Fleetwood drop to 11th. Town travel to Peterborough United next Saturday, whilst Fleetwood welcome Oxford United.

Attendance: 5,989 (171 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton (72), 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown (76), 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 9. C. Morris (85)

Subs: 6. Beckles (76), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (85), 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 45. Payne (72)

Fleetwood Town: (5-3-2)

21. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 5. Eastham, 6. Pond, 38. Cargill, 3. Bell, 8. Dempsey, 23. Schwabl (75), 4. O’Neill (62), 10. McAleny (63), 44. Cole

Subs: 1. Neal, 7. Hiwula (63), 9. Burns, 11. Grant (62), 15. Rodgers, 22. Hunter (75), 28. Sowerby,

Subs Not Used: 1. Neal, 9. Burns, 15. Rodgers, 28. Sowerby

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Plymouth

Blackburn 3 – 0 Portsmouth

Blackpool 1 – 3 Wigan

Bradford 0 – 1 Charlton

Doncaster 0 – 3 Walsall

Gillingham 1 – 2 Northampton

MK Dons 4 – 4 Oldham

Oxford 3 – 3 Rotherham

Rochdale 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe 2 – 1 Peterborough

Southend 1 – 0 Bury

Report by: Ryan Hillback