South Shropshire rural businesses urged to consider a LEADER grant

The rural professional team at Halls is encouraging rural businesses based in South Shropshire to consider applying for a grant for growth projects.

Stuart Richards, a chartered rural surveyor based at Halls’ headquarters in Shrewsbury, has had a 100 per cent success rate with Southern Shropshire LEADER programme grant applications on behalf of farmers and other rurally based businesses. The applications have generated more than £150,000 in grants.

Halls has a network of nine offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and Mid Wales.

“LEADER funding is made available to successful applicants who have a project that creates jobs, helps a local business grow and benefits the wider rural economy,” he explained.

“With another round of funding due to become available on Monday, October 30, it’s a good time for farmers and other business owners, who have a project in mind, to consider making a grant application.”

The LEADER grant is managed by Shropshire Council in the county for the Rural Development Programme for England.

South Shropshire LEADER programme funds farmers, growers, foresters, other local rural businesses and rural community organisations to help create jobs, develop rural businesses and support the rural economy.

Eligible projects receive between £2,500 and £40,000 and 70 per cent of them must directly support the rural economy through creating and supporting micro and small rural businesses. The remaining 30 per cent of projects must demonstrate that they are contributing to improving the rural economy.

LEADER usually funds around 40 per cent of total project costs, with the remainder provided by the applicant, but the amount of grant support available varies according to priorities.

The new LEADER Programme, introduced at the start of 2016, will bring €2.54 million investment into southern Shropshire, with the overall purpose of improving the economic wellbeing of the area through sustainable development, drawing on the area’s environmental and cultural assets and qualities.

The application process is competitive, which means that grants are not awarded automatically. The process begins with an expression of interest which is assessed and successful applicants are then invited to submit a full application.

An applicant must show that their idea is good value for money and that he or she is planning to use the grant money to improve their project, which must be supported by market research to demonstrate demand.