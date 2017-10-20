Shifnal Beer Festival returns for 3rd year with special brew

Shifnal Beer Festival will return for its 3rd year next week, featuring a special version of Green Monkey’ English Craft Lager in cask, from festival’s sponsors Joules Brewery.

It will be among 20 ales and ciders on tap at the event that is running from Thursday October 26 to Saturday October 28 at Shifnal War Memorial Club, Innate Road.

Vicky Shirley, of Joules Brewery, based in Market Drayton, said: “Green Monkey in Cask featured at Shrewsbury Beer festival earlier in the year and has such brilliant feedback that we’ve promised for it to return, Shifnal Beer festival will be its second festival outing. It’s a one-barrel special brew and it will be a case of get it while stocks last.

“The festival is a fantastic opportunity for us. We work alongside Camra all the time and we want to support our local groups.”

Hundreds of real ale fans are expected to flock to the autumn beer festival that was launched last year by Telford and East Shropshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) to boost the area’s pub and brewery trade.

There will be brews from Yorkshire, Powys, and Shropshire.

Branch spokesman Paul Barrow said: “We hope to cater for all tastes at this year’s festival with a wide range of beer styles and strengths from light, refreshing blondes and strong India Pale Ales to dark, rich porters and stouts.”

The doors will open on Thursday from 5pm to 11pm and on Friday and Saturday from midday to 11pm.