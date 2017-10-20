Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on their emphatic victory against Bristol Rovers, when Fleetwood visit tomorrow.

Paul Hurst and his counterpart Uwe Rosler are familiar with each other’s work, after their respective teams met four times last season.

Salop were knocked out of last season’s FA Cup by the Cod Army following a 3-2 replay defeat at Highbury.

Shrewsbury Town has never emerged victorious against Fleetwood in their seven meetings.

But the home side are billed as the favourites, following their impressive unbeaten run which has resulted in them topping League One.

Town has no new injury concerns heading into the fixture. Striker Stefan Payne is pushing for a recall into the starting eleven.

Joe Riley and Ebou Adams are expected to continue to miss the matchday squad, with Paul Hurst unlikely to disrupt a winning formula.

Fleetwood will be without centre-half Cian Bolger – with the ex Bolton Wanderers man banned for collecting five yellow cards.

The highly rated winger Conor McAleny, could start after recovering from an ankle complaint.

The away side who drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe last time out, occupy 9th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris

Fleetwood Town: (3-4-3)

21. Cairns, 5. Eastham, 6. Pond, 38. Schwabl, 2. Coyle, 8. Dempsey, 18. Glendon, 3. Bell, 11. Grant, 10. McAleny, 7. Hiwula

Subs: 1. Neal, 4. O’Neill, 9. Burns, 15. Nirennold, 22. Hunter, 38. Cargill, 44. Cole

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Plymouth

Blackburn V Portsmouth

Blackpool V Wigan

Bradford V Charlton

Doncaster V Walsall

Gillingham V Northampton

MK Dons V Oldham

Oxford V Rotherham

Rochdale V Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe V Peterborough

Southend V Bury

Preview by: Ryan Hillback