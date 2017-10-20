Man missing from Berkshire with his two children has links to Shropshire

A man missing from Arborfield in Berkshire with his two young boys has links to Shropshire.

Michael John Cole, aged 43, and his two boys, Michael Lee Cole, aged eight, Harry Cole, aged seven, were reported missing to police on Monday 2 October.

Thames Valley Police say that Michael has links to Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, Superintendent Shaun Virtue said: “A substantial amount of work has been carried out following the initial missing persons report to Thames Valley Police on 2 October, however a court order has since been granted allowing an appeal to be published.

“I want to make an urgent plea to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Michael John Cole or the two boys to please contact police immediately. Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, about Michael John Cole or the two boys might help our investigation to ensure they are found safe and well.

“We do not believe Michael John poses any immediate risk to his sons but we do have concerns for the boys’ long-term welfare in terms of access to education and to the National Health Service should it be required in the future.

“We have had help from a number of family members, friends and local residents during our investigation but so far unfortunately we have been unable to locate Michael John and his two sons.

“Although Michael John is from Aborfield he also has links to other areas in Berkshire such as Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading. He also has links to Basingstoke in Hampshire, Ludlow and Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and Bridgend and Newport in Wales.”

Michael John Cole is a white man of a medium build with short dark hair and when he was last seen had a dark beard.

Michael Lee Cole is a white seven-year-old boy of a medium build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

Harry Cole is a white eight-year-old boy of a large build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170291780’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.