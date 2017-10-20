Employment lawyer takes top award

An employment law specialist from a Midlands firm has been named as a winner in this year’s Black Country Asian Business Association awards.

John Mehtam leads the employment team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Wolverhampton and Telford, and he has won the coveted Business Professional of the Year title.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive this award and it’s a great honour to be recognised in such a high-profile way,” said Mr Mehtam.

“At Martin-Kaye Solicitors we are committed to expanding our legal services still further into the Black Country area, and we are working very closely with BCABA to ensure we deliver the very highest levels of service to local businesses.”

Mr Mehtam received his award at the BCABA Network annual dinner at Wolverhampton Racecourse, and the event raised over £3000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

Hosted by ITV Central’s Sameena Ali-Khan, the evening heard from key representatives from the network who emphasised the importance of collaborating with stakeholders to achieve business success.

Martin-Kaye’s Rakesh Saini also gave a brief overview of BCABA’s roots and future plans, and he also shared a poignant message for younger professionals on the endless benefits of being the very best in their chosen industries.

Other award winners on the night included: Angela Bir of the Ramada Park Hall Hotel who won both the Business of the Year and Businesswoman of the Year categories; Amerjit Singh from Nationwide Electrical and Security Wholesalers, who took the Retailer of the Year award; and Manjinder Sangha from Kapture8 which was named as Learning Business of the Year.

The Black Country Asian Business Association was established in 2001 and its aim is to provide a strong voice for lobbying and a platform for Asian businesses.

The network is going from strength to strength with over 2750 businesses benefiting from the variety of services it provides, and it’s a diverse group which supports a socially aware, responsible, cohesive and healthy sustainable community in the West Midlands.