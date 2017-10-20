Council says hospital car parking price rise is “a tax on visiting the sick”

Telford & Wrekin Council has condemned the 20 to 128 per cent hike in car park charges at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals.

The parking charges as of November 1 will be up to two hours £3 (20% increase), up to three hours £4 (33% increase), up to four hours £5 (66%), up to five hours £6 (100% increase), up to 24 hours £8 (128% increase).

Cllr Arnold England, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Health and Wellbeing, said: “These are eye-watering, inflation- busting increases. With inflation at 3% how can the Trust possibly justify them?

“The Government should fund our NHS properly so that Trusts don’t need to resort to trying to prop up their finances by charging for car parking. We call on these increases to be withdrawn immediately.

“Between 2011 and 2016 Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust made between £1million to more than £1.5million a year from charging visitors and staff to park*.

“The Trust says these new charges will encourage better flow and increased availability. People needing to visit hospital are hostages to these charges. If they need to visit, they need to visit.

“These charges do nothing other than punish them during an inevitably difficult and stressful time. This is a tax on visiting the sick.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH, said: “This is the first change to car parking charges at SaTH in four years and we are still among the lowest in the country, with people able to park for up to 20 minutes without charge. The 20 minutes without charge is useful for people who could drop off and pick up patients without incurring any parking charges.

“Patients receiving dialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and people visiting hospital for issues connected with bereavement are able to park for free. Anyone needing to attend hospital regularly can buy a discounted 10-visit ticket for £8. They should let the Ward or Department Manager know so they can help organise this.

“Patients on low income, who are in receipt of benefits, can also claim back the cost of their parking by requesting a receipt when paying at the machine. They can then take their receipt with proof of benefit and proof of their appointment, such as an appointment letter or card, to the cashiers’ office, where they will be reimbursed.”

*Source: SaTH Freedom of Information Response August 2016