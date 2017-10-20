Alisha steps up at Shrewsbury salon

A talented young Shropshire hairdresser is about to become the 50th trainee to qualify at a county salon.

Alisha Edmunds, 19, has just finished her initial three years of training at Toni & Guy in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, and is now attending her final course at the firm’s Manchester academy.

This six-week long programme will lead to Alisha, of Nesscliffe, becoming a qualified stylist.

“Alisha has a bright future ahead of her – she has already beaten off entrants from across central England to gain her place at the grand London final of the ‘Assistant of the Year’ contest,” said salon owner Gavin Pulham.

“We take on an average of three young people a year and the salon has been in been in business for 17 years so it is great to have Alisha as our 50th trainee.

“Many of our former apprentices are still with the company, others are gracing the floors of other salons in and around Shropshire and at least five have gone on to launch their own salons.

“The intensive training which Toni & Guy provides is part of the business’s investment in its future. We always aim to ensure that new generations of creative stylists ascend through the ranks,” explained Gavin.

Other new apprentices who have just joined the company are Nicole Lewis, 18, of Craven Arms and Louisa Piaseckyj, 21, of Shrewsbury.

Like Alisha, they will be trained in the salon to NVQ Level II and will then attend either the Manchester or London Toni & Guy Academy for at least six weeks of final intensive training and testing before becoming junior stylists.

“We wish them the very best for the future – it is great to see local young people develop from apprentices into highly skilled professional hairdressers,” Gavin added.