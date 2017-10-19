Special Olympics Network to be formed in Shropshire

A new Special Olympics Network is to be created for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin to bring pockets of existing activity together under a new umbrella organisation – and create a host of new opportunities.

An information event is being held at Telford College’s Haybridge Road campus at 5.30pm on November 8 for any individuals, or organisations, keen to get involved.

Jessica Lightwood, from the Inclusively Fit project at county sports partnership Energize, said: “The network is being set up to connect pockets of activity already happening in the community.

“The intention is to provide an umbrella network to support the pathway for people to access opportunities to take part competitively, or for fun, at local, regional, national and for many international competitions.

“When the network is set up we will be actively recruiting people with learning difficulties into physical activity opportunities, putting on taster events, and eventually hosting local competitions and sending teams to regional competitions.”

She added: “There is a gap at the moment for many across the county who have a learning or intellectual disability and take part in recognised Special Olympics GB activities like swimming, football and Boccia, but don’t get the opportunity to experience the joy of competitions and meeting new people in that activity.

“We will be able to draw down funding from Special Olympics GB to set up new activities, upskill coaches and volunteers, and put on taster events across the community.”

Joanne Meecham, partnership officer for Special Olympics GB, will be at the November 8 event to explain how the network will work.

Jessica added: “We are looking for people with any link to the Special Olympics GB network – people that work or care for people with learning disabilities, people currently providing sports or activity provision across the county, and those that would like to open up their doors to help.

“And we are also going to be looking for people with the skills to step forward and take a place on the committee.” For more information about the project, or to book a place, visit www.energize.org.uk/events or call 01743 297191.