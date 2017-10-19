Show organisers offer agricultural scholarship

The organisers behind one of Shropshire’s leading one-day shows are inviting agricultural students to apply for a scholarship to help boost their studies.

The Newport and District Agricultural Society is offering the £1,500 award to a second or final year BSc and final year Foundation degree students at Harper Adams University, who live in Shropshire or Staffordshire.

The initiative aims to bring an additional benefit to their studies with former recipients using funding for extra training and to develop a new milk based product.

Applicants have until November 9 to submit their application in the form of a CV along with a statement about their course and details about how the scholarship would benefit their future studies.

A panel of university staff and a member of the society will interview shortlisted students on November 20 before a winner is chosen. The successful candidate will also deliver a talk at the Society’s annual general meeting in March 2018 about how the funding will be used and invited to attend the Newport Show on July 14.

The society’s Chairman of Trustees Robert Watson Jones said: “We are passionate about supporting the next generation of people who will be working in farming and agriculture.

“We have increased the scholarship on offer by an additional £500 this year so we can help the students add even more value to their education and are looking forward to welcoming applications.”

For more information or to download an application form, go to www.harper-adams.ac.uk/apply/finance/scholarships/scholarship.cfm?id=54.