New member of staff joins the Halls team

A new member of staff has joined the team at Shrewsbury based Halls Commercial.

Huw Bevan, who is originally from Albrighton, has moved from a job in London to take up the role.

With experience in office agency work, he has moved to the mixed commercial team and has a lot of experience to bring to the job.

He said: “I have experience in relationship management and have spent the last year in property brokerage for office space in the capital, so essentially this new role is building on skills I have developed and using them to grow business for Halls Commercial.

“I am really looking forward to the new challenge, I am learning a lot and have enjoyed the work so far.”

Halls, which provides a range of specialist commercial property services to clients of all sizes across the UK, has tasked Huw with building business in Kidderminster and Worcestershire.

The company has comprehensive knowledge of the markets across both Shropshire and Worcestershire and bosses believe Huw will quickly pick this up.

Huw, a former youth Olympic javelin thrower, has got off to a flying start.

He lives in Telford and will be based in Kidderminster, Shrewsbury and working remotely during his role.

Rebecca Welch of Halls Commercial said he is a great addition to the team.

“Huw is a great talent to have at Halls,” she said.

“His experience in his previous role will really aid the work he does for us, it will help the working relationships he establishes and he can bring that to other parts of the role too.

“We are pleased that Huw decided to join our experienced team and we look forward to continuing the pattern of growth which has been firmly established during the past five years.”