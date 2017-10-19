Man rescued from River Severn in Bridgnorth

A man was rescued from the River Severn in Bridgnorth early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the river close to Underhill Street at around 4.40am following a call from a man on his mobile phone, saying that he had fallen in the River Severn.

Officers attended the scene as quickly as possible and a search was conducted along the river bank.

The man was quickly found in the river and officers were able to get hold of him and pull him to safety.

He was suffering from the effects of hypothermia and was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.

West Mercia Police say the man is known to them from previous incidents and it is thought that alcohol consumption played a significant part in the incident.

An ambulance along with the Water Rescue Unit and three fire appliances from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Telford also attended.