Essential resurfacing work to take place at Prees Heath roundabout

Essential resurfacing work is to begin on Tuesday 31 October 2017 on the Prees Heath roundabout south of Whitchurch.

The work is set to take around nine days to complete, including the weekend, and will be undertaken under various road closures with signed diversion routes in place during these times.

Shropshire Council says it will endeavour to maintain access to properties and businesses within the site, though vehicular access may be limited at times to ensure the safety of the workforce.

All other traffic will have to use the diversion.

A special product is to be used on the resurfacing scheme which can take up to 24 hours to cure before the road can be used, during this time no workforce may be present on site.