Concern grows for welfare of missing Whitchurch woman

Police are appealing for help in locating Catherine Seabridge, aged 49 and from Whitchurch.

Catherine was last seen in the Higher Heath area at 10pm on Wednesday, 18 October.

She is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, medium build, with long dark hair, was believed to be wearing a pink Wellington boots and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Catherine or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 48s of 18 October 2017.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.