X-Strike Arena on target to make Crossbar’s holiday clubs even more fun

A Shropshire charity is enhancing its holiday clubs for county children by teaming up with one of Shrewsbury’s most popular new attractions for youngsters.

The Crossbar Foundation, which runs soccer schools, multi-sports courses, street dance camps and holiday clubs across Shropshire, has joined forces with X-Strike Arena, an indoor nerf gun arena, which has proved a big hit since opening its doors in Shrewsbury’s Raven Meadows in June.

Gavin Cowan, a trustee for the Foundation, said X-Strike Arena would be sending its mobile arena to the Foundation’s holiday clubs, beginning during next week’s half term break.

He added: “We’re really looking forward to having X-Strike with us at three of the holiday club venues throughout the week. It will be great fun for the children, a nice surprise for them, so we’re very excited about it.

“X-Strike, just like ourselves, are keen to do all they can to benefit the local community. I know the children on our courses will love the chance to have a go with the nerf guns in the inflatable mobile arena.

“As well as being great fun, it’s another way for them to get active, which is our ethos.”

Ellen Eagles and Mark Williams, the owners of X-Strike Arena, are pleased to be linking up with Crossbar, having been pleased with the early response from local people to their new venture.

Ellen said: “As a new business, it’s nice to have the support from Crossbar, who are well established. We’ve got the same values in wanting to get involved with the local community.

“We’ve been very busy since opening, both with the X-Strike Arena and also with the parties we offer with the mobile arena, which the children attending the Crossbar holiday clubs will now be able to experience.”

Mark added: “What we offer is lots of fun but it’s also an ideal way for children to keep active and get plenty of exercise. We’re pleased to have this relationship with Crossbar and we’re also helping local sports teams and local charities already which is something we are always keen to do.”

The Crossbar Foundation’s holiday clubs, which combine multi-sports, movie club, arts and crafts, and other activities, will run next week at Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School, Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, and Telford primary schools Randlay, Old Park, Ladygrove and Redhill.

All holiday courses, which operate from 9am to 3pm each day, are open to boys and girls between the ages of five and 13, with youngsters aged 12 and 13 eligible to attend as Crossbar Young Leaders.