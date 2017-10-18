Shropshire’s dedicated first aiders celebrated

More than a century of first aid service to Shropshire was recognised at an awards ceremony in Shrewsbury on Friday night.

St John Ambulance volunteers were presented with certificates and trophies by VIPs including Sir Algernon Heber Percy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, at the event organised by the charity’s County Priory Group.

Among the major awards were certificates to the Oswestry Unit, which is celebrating its centenary, and to Shropshire’s area manager, Chris Reynolds marking 50 years with SJA.

Chris, who started out as a Cadet aged 13 in October 1967, said: “St John Ambulance started as a hobby, has provided me with employment and gone back to being a hobby again.

“I joined up to learn first aid as a new skill, after a volunteer came to my school assembly looking for people to help him start a new division in Meole Brace.”

The 63-year-old father of two later met his wife through St John Ambulance and worked for the charity, rising to the role of Shropshire’s chief executive, before the charity moved to a regional management model, five years ago.

Having joined as a schoolboy, Chris feels very strongly that first aid training should be a compulsory part of the national curriculum.

“First aid is for all ages but we really need to encourage our young people to learn it, because the skills stay with you for life,” he added.

“It’s been a bugbear of mine since I became SJA training manager for Shropshire in 1995 and we’ve been plugging it for years.

“As I get older, it’s even more important to me because I may need a young first aider’s help one day!”

Alongside the county’s adult volunteers, many children and young people were presented with awards, including Joe Warren and Daniel Kinloch who were presented with the highest honours St John Ambulance Badgers and Cadets can receive; their Super Badger and Grand Prior awards, respectively.

The combined service of Shropshire’s St John Ambulance volunteers amounts to around 10,000 hours each year. And Shropshire County Priory Group chairman Dave Davies said: ‘It’s an extraordinary amount of free time to the community; from sticking on plasters and cleaning grazes, to dealing with more significant injuries and generally quietly caring for people in distress, in all weathers across the county.

“We’re delighted to celebrate their amazing contributions and commitment to St John Ambulance with this event.”