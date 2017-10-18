Shropshire charity receives VINCI UK Foundation funding

Shropshire charity Perry Riding Group for the Disabled (Perry RDA) has been awarded £5,000 by the VINCI UK Foundation for the recruitment of new volunteers.

Sponsored by Telford-based civil engineering company Freyssinet, part of the VINCI group, the funding will go towards enlisting people from the county to assist with the running of equine sessions for disabled adults and children.

The VINCI UK Foundation, funded by VINCI businesses in the UK, supports groups and charities which work to promote social cohesion and reduce exclusion. Launched in 2016, the Foundation not only donates financial support, but also the skills and experience of its own employees, who volunteer to support the selected projects.

For the next 12 months, Freyssinet will assist with the delivery of Perry RDA’s volunteer recruitment drive, as the company’s Marketing and Communications Officer, Clare White will act as the charity’s project sponsor and provide marketing support.

Perry RDA provides disabled people with opportunities to improve their physical and mental wellbeing through educational and fun activities with horses. Each week, 80 adults and children, with a range of disabilities and special needs, take part in riding, vaulting or carriage driving sessions at the centre, enjoying the many physical and therapeutic benefits from the activities.

The charity, led by Jane Barker is currently raising funds for its relocation to new premises in Much Wenlock. The improved facilities, which will include an indoor arena and hydraulic mounting ramp, will allow the charity to expand and develop its session availability, as will the addition of new volunteer recruits.

The volunteer scheme is an important strand of the organisation, as it offers work experience and placement opportunities to able-bodied and disabled people, with the aim of increasing social links within the community, reducing isolation and creating a stronger network of empowered volunteers.

Paul Bottomley, Managing Director, Freyssinet Limited, said: “We are extremely proud to be associated with this fantastic charity and hope that, through continued involvement, Freyssinet can help Perry RDA achieve their goal of opening a new purpose built facility as soon as possible. The tremendous commitment of the volunteers is clearly critical to the successful operation of the charity and enables it to offer such a high level of enjoyment and effective therapy to a large number of deserving people.”

Jane Barker, Group Organiser of Perry RDA, added: “This is a fabulous donation which will help us to develop our volunteer recruitment and support strategies. Our sessions depend solely upon the help of volunteers and we want to retain them for a long time to come. We are grateful for this material help and also for the offer of practical help and advice over the next year.”

Perry RDA requires volunteers to help run sessions and day-to-day operations of the organisation. For more information visit www.cavaliercentre.org or call Jane Barker on 01939 261147.