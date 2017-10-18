John Poole launches new showroom in Albrighton

One of Shropshire’s leading property renovators is launching his own showroom this week as part of ambitious plans to double turnover to £400,000 by 2019.

Well-known local craftsman John Poole is looking to tap into the growing demand for interior furnishings and grand designs by investing over £25,000 into the new shop on Station Road in Albrighton.

Customers will now have the chance to look through a range of sought-after flooring, carpets, paints and wallpapers that you would only normally find in big city centre stores or London-based retailers. Made to measure curtains, blinds and a whole host of beautiful fabrics will also be available.

It is an ambitious move by the company and one that will give it an inspiring base to meet clients keen on discussing potential bathroom, kitchen or interior enhancements.

“We have been helping people renovate their properties for over twelve years and, during that time, we have developed a group of experienced craftsmen that carry out all of the work. The philosophy is simple; attention to detail, creative approach and quality finish,” explained John.

“The next logical step was to create a showroom where we could showcase our projects and some of the interior furnishings that are commonly used in them. There’s nothing better than being able to visualise how things will look and feel, not to mention giving clients a full selection of options so they can make informed decisions.”

He continued: “We’ve tried to create a store that is inviting and reflects the level of customer service we deliver on our projects. People can just come in for a look, discuss the latest trends over a coffee or buy one tin of paint…likewise, it could also be the first point of contact for a major renovation contract.

“State-of-the-art Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D headsets will also be used to help bring design ideas to life.”

The ‘John Poole’ showroom officially open today and will showcase a host of leading brands, including Amtico, Cole & Son, Karndean, Nina Campbell, Osborne & Little, Polyflor and Westex carpets.

John will be joined in the new venture by his partner Barbara Kapoor, who has an eye for interior design and will be responsible for capturing ‘on trend’ moments and providing the latest hints and tips for those important style and colour changes to a home.

Initially, the shop will be open on Tuesdays through to Saturdays with the opportunity for people to book appointments outside of working hours. There will also be a number of special events held during the year for new product introductions and guest speakers.

“Albrighton is a great location, with ease of access to the motorway network and lots of potential customers on our doorstep in Bilbrook, Codsall, Shifnal, Telford and Tettenhall,” added Barbara.

“After three months of planning and getting it ready, we can’t wait to open the doors and inspire people to go out and create their dream homes.”

Going forward, John Poole is planning to employ two staff to help with managing the showroom and will also look to launch a new e-commerce facility in early 2018 to provide online purchasing options for customers in other parts of the UK.