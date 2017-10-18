Hospital Trust hits national patient target for first time in over a year

The Trust which runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals has hit a national patient target for the first time in over a year.

Data shows The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) hit the 92% referral to treatment (RTT) target in September – the first time they have achieved this since May 2016.

Performance in September was 93% which means just 7% of patients waited longer than 18 weeks between seeing their GP and having treatment at hospital.

Sara Biffen, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, said: “Tackling this issue has been one of our top priorities and this milestone is great for our patients and marks a fantastic achievement for our staff.

“We had an improvement trajectory which demonstrated delivery of the RTT standard from September, which we achieved. We did this by weekly patient tracking meetings with each of the speciality teams, and improved administration and patient processes.”

The Trust, which runs The Royal Shrewsbury and The Princess Royal Hospital, continues to hit the Cancer Care targets, with 88.10% of patients in September being referred for urgent treatment within 62 days. The target is 85%.