Excalibur Martial Arts enjoy success at ITF Taekwondo World Championships

GTI Squad members and Excalibur Martial Arts students, Dean Lewis, Tammy Lewis, Luke Richardson and Harry Lewis have returned from the ITF Taekwondo World Championships in The Netherlands with no fewer than 10 medals.

With almost 3000 competitors at the tournament, it was no easy feat but Dean and Luke took Gold in Mens and Boys Black Belt Patterns respectively, whilst Harry took Bronze (after having to perform his pattern three times to secure the medal) and Tammy won Bronze in Sparring.

As part of the GTI Mens Team, Dean also took Gold medals in Sparring and Special Technique as well as Silver in Patterns and Destruction.

Meanwhile, Luke won Gold in Special Technique and Bronze in Destruction as part of the GTI Boys Team.

The fab four who train with Excalibur Martial Arts at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre were part of a 13 strong team of GTI Squad members from clubs across the country and overall, the GTI Squad brought home a total of 11 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze titles.