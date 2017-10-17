Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are still the only remaining unbeaten side in the EFL, as Bristol Rovers endeavour to end that run.

Paul Hurst is in the enviable position of having a fully fit squad to choose from, with Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (knee) the only absentee.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis was expected to miss a fortnight with a hamstring injury, but the frontman returned to the bench in the 1-1 draw against Plymouth.

Shaun Whalley shrugged off a groin injury to score the equaliser at the weekend, and he is expected to retain his place.

Town beat Bristol Rovers on home soil last season. Louis Dodds and Ian Black scored in a comfortable 2-0 win. But Salop have lost 29 of the 61 previous meetings; winning 18.

Bristol Rovers boss Darrell Clarke will be without influential forward Billy Bodin. The 25-year-old who is closing in on his 100th appearance for the Gas, has a hamstring problem.

Ryan Sweeney, Daniel Leadbitter, and Lee Brown could all start; but James Clarke remains sidelined indefinitely.

Bristol Rovers, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Oxford United on Saturday, occupy 13th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris

Bristol Rovers: (4-3-3)

1. Slocombe, 2. Leadbitter, 6. Sweeney, 4. Lockyear, 3. Brown, 7. Sercombe, 8. Clarke, 14. Lines, 9. Harrison, 30. Gaffney, 11. Nichols

Subs: 16. Broadbent, 18. Telford, 19. Moore, 20. Bola, 21. Smith, 22. Partington, 24. Sinclair

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Rotherham

Blackburn V Plymouth

Blackpool V Bury

Bradford V Oldham

Doncaster V Portsmouth

Gillingham V Wigan

MK Dons V Walsall

Oxford V Charlton

Rochdale V Northampton

Scunthorpe V Fleetwood

Southend V Peterborough

Preview by: Ryan Hillback