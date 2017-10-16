Teenage cyclist dies following collision involving bus in Telford

A teenage cyclist has died following a collision involving a bus in Telford this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Haybridge Road, Hadley, at around 8.05am.

A 13-year-old boy was released from underneath the bus by fire crews using airbags and hydraulic lifting equipment.

He was then taken by air ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a teenage male with serious injuries following the collision with the bus.

“Following emergency treatment at the scene, the boy was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with crews continuing to provide advanced trauma care en-route.

“Sadly, shortly after arrival at the hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The driver of the bus, a woman, was treated for the effects of shock and discharged at the scene.”

Haybridge Road is currently closed between Manor Heights and the junction of Brookdale and any witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 99s of 16 October.