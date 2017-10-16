Shrewsbury law firm strengthens leading industry guide rankings

Aaron & Partners LLP received two new rankings in this year’s Legal 500 guide with its Wills, Trusts & Tax and Family teams appearing on the list for the first time alongside its already recognised commercial teams.

Overall, 31 individuals from Aaron & Partners were named in the listing, including a ‘leading individual’ ranking for Partner Stuart Scott-Goldstone

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its position as one of the region’s top practices after two more of its West Midlands teams were recognised by the industry’s leading guide, The Legal 500.

The firm’s Wills, Trusts & Tax and Family teams appeared on the guide’s West Midlands ranking list for the first time in 2017, joining its already-listed Banking and Finance and Employment teams.

Corporate Finance Partner Hugh Strickland, who leads the Banking and Finance team, was hailed for his work in the area of corporate finance and described as ‘pragmatic and commercial.’

The guide said Aaron & Partners’ Shrewsbury-based Employment team was ‘a lot more personable than other providers’ and rated its ‘invaluable support’ highly.

Partner Paul Bennett, who leads the team, was lauded for his work on TUPE matters with a multinational client, Ben Mason – a new entrant on the list – was praised for his work with a large amusement arcade supplier, and 25-year-old solicitor Katie Dyson was singled out for her quality of service.

Sandy Edwards, who leads the Family team in the Shrewsbury office, was also praised for being a pragmatist who searches for and achieves resolution for her clients. Lorraine Saunders from the same team was also recommended.

Senior associate Lynda Richards, who heads the Wills Trust and Tax team in the Shrewsbury office, was rated for her ‘outstanding knowledge’ and hailed for being ‘both punctual in correspondence and appointments’.

Senior Partner Simon Edwards said: “The Legal 500 is a hugely respected guide in the legal industry and so to increase both the number of individual recommendations and the listings in practice and sector areas is very pleasing and something we’re very proud of. The work we have been doing to attract and retain the best solicitors in the area to provide outstanding advice to our clients is paying off.

“This year our Wills, Trusts & Tax and Family teams in Shrewsbury have been ranked for the first time and we have had an increasing number of our Shrewsbury-based staff recognised for the first time this year which is a testament to the quality of work being carried out across all our teams.”

Across the firm’s Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester offices, 31 individuals received 49 recommendations, including Stuart Scott-Goldstone, who leads the “exceptional” Corporate and Commercial team, being named as a ‘leading individual.’

Corporate and Commercial Senior Associate Jamie Hawley, as well as newly appointed Partner David Mann, from the Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team, were also listed as leading ‘Next Generation Lawyers.’

Aaron & Partners also received 16 team rankings – an increase from 2016 – and was given coveted ‘top tier’ status in three areas: Corporate and Commercial, Dispute Resolution and Private Client – Agriculture and Estates.