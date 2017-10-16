Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Bell Target: Home advantage works its magic

Home advantage worked its magic again this week when all five Shrewsbury Bell Target Shooting matches resulted in the teams shooting at their own venue being victorious.

It was a high scoring round that saw all the home teams beat their average, except Telepost who despite some sketchy shooting managed to pull off a win against the new team from Bomere Heath, The Red Lion. Telepost finished with a 174 against the Lion’s roaring 171.5, including a possible 36 from Rob Williams. Steve Williams was unlucky with his first shot for the team out of their comfort zone, landing a 35.5. Steve Thomas and Aaron Knight for the hosts, scored a fantastic 36 and 35.5 respectively, dropping only a single shot from the bull. Telepost move up to second spot in the league table after 3 rounds. The top three teams separated only by team averages.

In the highest scoring match of the night, the Halfway House team produced three possibles. One each for Jack Francis (37), Rich Lewis (37.5) and missing only a half point from getting a maximum score, Rich Morgan with a stunning 38. They hosted Harlescott Social Club’s A team who finished with 156.5 just a single point under their average were soundly beaten by a clearly in-form team and a score of 182.5.

Unison hosted the Condover team at the Abbey Foregate venue and their Captain Peter Dallmeier dropped a single shot to land a 36 in his shoot against Condover’s Ian Small who scored a 34.0. Ex-National shooter Andy Lawrence shot a possible of 36.5 to help his team to victory over the visitors. Neal Alderson from the Condover squad shot seventh spot and pulled a 35.5 out of the bag to narrow the gap but their 168.5 just wasn’t enough to match the Unison’s 176.0. Some great shooting by the youngsters also contributed to their team’s win.

A score of 169 saw Harlescott’s B team take the two league points from The Cock Inn, who were totalled a 162 on the sheet. Rob Jones for the Cock Inn got his team’s highest tally with a superb 36 after dropping two shots out of the five zone. The youngster shows great promise. Marino Pacini from the Harlescott team landed an awesome 35 whilst shooting against Jones, it was a tight contest between the two. The B team move into fifth spot in the table whilst the Cock sit in the bottom three teams who are all tied after losing their three opening matches.

Maddocks Social Club pull a win out of the bag again too this week with a win over Marchamley. The Telford based side scored an average beating 174 points after their top five scores were counted from the seven shooters, to take the league points from the visiting Marchamley team who poked in a very respectable 168.5 with Dominic Spenser’s first possible score (36.5) of the season. The home team also scored a possible in the form of Dave Price who matched Dominic’s score of 36.5 to pip them at the post.

It’s been fairly stable in the league table so far, but this will all start changing from here on in. With an Interleague Mini Olympics shoot taking place in Broseley at the end of the month it’ll be good to see which shooters use these league matches as a good warm up to the event where they’ll shoot 15 shots at a Bell Target and 15 at paper targets. It’d be great if the Shrewsbury League can take a couple of trophies from the other leagues, Montgomery, Bridgnorth, Wrekin, Wenlock and Wolverhampton.

