Kirsty joins the Alderford team

A new team member has been appointed at Alderford to assist in the running of events, activities and experiences with a special focus on wildlife.

Kirsty Brown joined the team at the beginning of October, and has extensive experience of working on wildlife projects.

A graduate in Zoology from Leicester University, Kirsty has worked most recently for Shropshire Wildlife Trust as the Meres and Mosses Community Officer. She helped organise the very popular Merefest, held at Ellesmere, which attracts around 6,000 visitors per year.

Previously she has worked for the North York Moors National Park Authority, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and in scientific roles at the Central Science Laboratory (now FERA).

Said Kirsty: “I am delighted to join the team at Alderford and I look forward to putting together some exciting events and experiences to enhance all that goes on at the Lake. It is a beautiful location with lots to offer on the wildlife front. I have some great ideas which will fit so well at Alderford. Watch this space – or more importantly the website and social media pages!”

Manager, Rob Bebbington, said: “We are already seeing the benefits of Kirsty’s skills – and I am thrilled we have tempted her to work as part of our growing team. We have plenty of ideas to progress and deliver.”