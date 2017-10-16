Hollis Office Solutions appoints new sales director

Hollis Office Solutions, based in Oswestry and a leading provider of enterprise and education technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Simon Hollister as Sales Director.

In this new role, he will be responsible for managing all sales activities and the development and delivery of an ongoing strategy for growth encompassing the company’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions which includes security (IT and physical) and surveillance, IT infrastructure, IT support, managed print solutions, backup and storage, compliance and IP telephony.

Simon Hollister has over 30 years’ experience of working in this channel and joins after holding a number of consultative roles at Mojo Networks, an industry-leading provider of Wireless Access and Intrusion Prevention Systems. There, as UK Director, he established the company’s UK operation from the ground up and was responsible for winning many prestigious contracts with organisations such as Zurich Financial, Eurostar and British Airways. Prior to this he was a Regional Director for Xirrus, a provider of high performance Wi-Fi Solutions to the corporate and education sectors.

According to Garry Thomson, Managing Director of Hollis Office Solutions: “We are delighted to welcome Simon to the business and his experience of building successful sales operations is this industry will play an important role in helping us to expand our customer base across the UK whilst maintaining our reputation for providing the highest quality service.”