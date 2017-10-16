Healthy alliance to tackle mental issues

A leading Shropshire care firm has joined forces with a Midlands mental health solutions service to launch a series of courses to help tackle mental health issues in the community.

Quil Care Group and Merulae Limited’s training programmes are based around the awareness, wellbeing and prevention of issues surrounding mental health.

They will be held at Quil Care’s new Centre for Healthcare Excellence at the Sansaw Business Park at Hadnall near Shrewsbury.

They are available to anyone in the healthcare profession who wants to use them for their Continuing Professional Development or Personal Development Programmes and are suitable for individual healthcare professionals and teams in both the private and public sector.

Wendy Brook, director at Merulae Limited, said: “We are excited and energised to be working in partnership with Quil Care Group and their vision of excellence.

“We will be providing training to increase/enhance knowledge of people in distress and those with mental health difficulties.

“In doing so we aim to equip as many people as possible to assist our clients in achieving their best quality of life!”

Quil Care’s Operations Director Maisy Owen said: “We are delighted to be working with Merulae. They are the most forward thinking and innovative company in Shropshire on all matters regarding Mental Health and Wellbeing.

“Wendy brings a wealth of knowledge to her teaching and has been training mental health specialists for many years in the county.

“As a centre of excellence, Quil Care Group are striving to raise the levels of awareness in all aspects of mental health and wellbeing to the care industry of Shropshire, which will ultimately help those in need of support in the community.”

Topics covered include Introduction to Mental Health, Depression and Anxiety Awareness, Depression as We Grow Older, Active Listening Awareness, Bereavement Awareness and Counselling Skills for the Helping Professions.

The first course, Introduction to Mental Health, takes place on October 19, with further dates through November and into December.

Most are half days, with some taking all day and the Counselling Skills for the Helping Professions a two-day course.

To see the full range of courses available including the aims and outcomes for each, go to www.quilcaregroup.com/training.