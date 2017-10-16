End of October is Shropshire deadline for British Tennis Awards nominations

Tennis Shropshire is seeking local nominations by the end of October for the 2017 British Tennis Awards that reward people who deliver tennis in communities across Great Britain.

The awards, an initiative of the Lawn Tennis Association, Tennis Foundation and 40 county/national tennis associations, are being held for a third year.

Individuals and venues across the country, including here in Shropshire, are encouraged to nominate the volunteers and coaches who make a difference at a local level.

Clubs, communities and education venues are invited to enter awards with fantastic prizes up for grabs – including a £5,000 facility grant.

Nominations can be made online at https://www.lta.org.uk/news/british-tennis-awards/

Venues, coaches and volunteers across Shropshire are encouraged to enter one of these ten award categories: Volunteer Award, Young Volunteer Award, Coach Award, Club Award, Community Award, Education Award, Disability Award, Official, Competition and Outstanding Achievement.

LTA President Martin Corrie said: “If it wasn’t for the selfless efforts of the people who run clubs, tennis centres and parks we simply would not be able to offer tennis to everyone who wants to play.

“I have long believed that everyone who helps to deliver, develop and promote British Tennis should be thanked, acknowledged and rewarded for everything they do our behalf.”

The deadline for Shropshire entries is Tuesday, October 31, with the county winners to be announced at a special celebration dinner at The Shrewsbury Club on Saturday, November 25.

Regional winners will be revealed in April with a national ceremony taking place in London next summer.

Sarah Constable, the awards co-ordinator for Tennis Shropshire, said: “We are proud of the clubs, centres, parks, schools, colleges and universities who offer tennis programmes throughout the county.

“Thousands of people enjoy playing tennis thanks to the efforts of committees, captains, treasurers, coaches and welfare officers, and we are delighted to offer this opportunity to recognise their invaluable contribution.”

For more details of how to get involved, contact Sarah Constable at sarah.tennisshropshire@gmail.com