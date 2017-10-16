Bridgnorth share offer reaches £1.8million with final fortnight of fundraising to go

With just over two weeks to go until the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth Development share offer closes, a last-minute surge in share applications has seen the total hit the £1.8million mark.

The rate of applications and enquiries is at an all-time high, with £103,000 coming in from Monday to Friday last week alone.

Though delighted with the latest milestone, organisers are hoping that the final few remaining days of the year-long share offer campaign will see the increased volume of share purchases continue.

Long-time volunteer and SVR board member Tony Bending said: “We are delighted to see this last-minute increase in share applications and are working hard to process them all before the deadline of October 31st, after which no more applications can be accepted.”

“Each pound coming in now brings us nearer to fulfilling our dreams of creating new and improved visitor facilities at Bridgnorth, while protecting and preserving the historic jewel in the crown of the Severn Valley Railway for current and future generations.”

He also urged those thinking of purchasing shares to apply as soon as possible to ensure that their applications can be processed before the deadline.

To apply, visit www.svr.co.uk/shareoffer or call 01562 757900 (option 2).

The Bridgnorth Share Offer campaign was launched in November last year, with the entire proceeds going towards the creation of much-improved visitor facilities, access and parking at the Railway’s Northern terminus, whilst conserving and enhancing the architectural integrity of the distinctive, Grade II listed, neo-Jacobean station, built in 1862.

The overall target was £2.5million, and money raised so far will pay for phase one of the ambitious project, covering the construction of a brand new refreshment room and toilet building, refurbishment and renovation of the existing station building and the first part of an extensive tree-planting scheme.

However, the amount raised to date will not pay for all of phase two, which includes the installation of a locomotive turntable, the creation of additional car parking, a new access road, extensive tree-planting and landscaping.

Those wishing to donate to the Bridgnorth Development Fund without purchasing shares can do so via the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust, which may be able to apply for a further 25 per cent Gift Aid on donations from taxpayers. Go to www.svrtrust.org.uk to download a Bridgnorth donation form.