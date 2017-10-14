Match Report: Plymouth Argyle 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town remain unbeaten but had to come from behind to prevent losing their record against the bottom side.

Shaun Whalley’s 78th minute strike, was in response to a blockbuster effort from Graham Carey following a first half void of goals.

Despite avoiding defeat Salop are no longer top of the pile, owing to Wigan Athletic’s convincing 3-0 win against Southend United.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Walsall. Shaun Whalley, Dean Henderson, and Arthur Gnahoua, replaced Louis Dodds, Craig MacGillivray, and Alex Rodman.

The opening 15 minutes was a cagey affair with Salop keeping possession well without penetrating the Argyle defence.

The home side has won just once all season, but they came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute. Former Celtic midfielder Graham Carey swung a corner into the box; central defender Yann Songo’o rose highest, but his header was planted wide.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley drove a strike narrowly past Kyle Letheren’s post, as Town pushed on.

Aristote Nsiala and Mat Sadler were once again a force at the back, as they prevented striking duo Joel Grant and Ashley Fletcher from testing Dean Henderson.

But the Manchester United loanee was forced into action as he parried Graham Carey’s effort behind.

Ex-players tend to have a habit of biting the hand that used to feed them, and Antoni Sarcevic had an ideal chance to do just that against his former employers. A low cross from Graham Carey found Sarcevic in a great position, but he scooped the ball over the bar.

In the second half, Graham Carey continued to demonstrate his capabilities. A sublime 35-yard dipping attempt was expertly clawed to safety by Dean Henderson.

Shrewsbury’s best attacking threat was through Shaun Whalley. The former AFC Telford winger and Arthur Gnahoua linked up down the flank. Whalley continued his run into the box and managed to connect to Gnahoua’s cross, but Kyle Letheren dealt with the danger.

But the hosts took the lead in the 58th minute. Jamaican international Joel Grant found the dangerman Graham Carey, who blasted a scorcher from distance beyond the reach of Dean Henderson.

Much to the fury of the home fans, Derek Adams decided to shut up shop, and that allowed Salop to press forward.

Substitute Alex Rodman tried his luck from the edge of the box, but Kyle Letheren was equal to the effort.

Shrewsbury Town equalised with 12 minutes remaining. Shaun Whalley’s drive from 25 yards nestled into the corner.

Then James Bolton fired goalwards and the Argyle keeper was forced into action once more. Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris saw his header cleared off the line, but the linesman had already flagged for offside.

Alex Rodman stood the ball up for Shaun Whalley, but his glancing header failed to trouble Kyle Letheren.

The last action of the contest, saw Argyle players put their bodies on the line to deny Junior Brown.

Shrewsbury welcome Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night. Plymouth, who remain bottom, got to Blackburn Rovers.

Attendance: 8,280 (452 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Plymouth Argyle: (5-3-2)

25. Letheren, 3. Sawyer, 5. Edwards, 4. Songo’o, 17. Taylor-Sinclair, 7. Sarcevic (45), 32. Diagouraga, 24. Fox, 10. Carey, 27. Fletcher (69), 16. Grant (86)

Subs: 11. Lameiras, 13. Blissett (86), 14. Jervis (45), 15. Bradley (69), 20. Sokolik, 21. Wylde, 31. Cooper

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey (64), 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 11. Gnahoua (64), 45. Payne (90)

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris (64), 10. Dodds, 14. John-Lewis (90), 15. MacGillivray, 16. B. Morris, 23. Rodman (64)

Other League One Results:

Bristol Rovers 0 – 1 Oxford

Bury 3 – 1 Bradford

Charlton 1 – 0 Doncaster

Fleetwood 2 – 2 Rochdale

Northampton 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Oldham 1 – 0 Blackburn

Peterborough 0 – 1 Gillingham

Portsmouth 2 – 0 MK Dons

Rotherham 2 – 0 Scunthorpe

Walsall 1 – 1 Blackpool

Wigan 3 – 0 Southend

Report by: Ryan Hillback