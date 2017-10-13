TV appearances to shine spotlight on Shropshire business

It will be lights, camera, action for a Shrewsbury-based premium confectionery business, which will be hitting TV screens next week to showcase some of the county’s finest foods.

Jacqueline Champion and Andrew Reeves, who run Champion & Reeves, will be appearing on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules UK, between 16th-20th October, and on QVC’s food channel on Tuesday 17th October.

Now in its second season, My Kitchen Rules UK, presented by Michelin Star restaurateur, Glynn Purnell, and renowned food writer and Queen of Irish cooking, Rachel Allen, sees 20 pairs of enterprising and inspired amateur cooks open their own restaurant at home for one ambitious night, in a bid to scoop the £10,000 prize and the right to say, ‘My Kitchen Rules.’

Each week five teams of two from different regions across the country cook a three-course restaurant standard meal against the clock for their rival teams and the judges. Couple Jacqueline and Andrew, from the Midlands/Wales region, are passionate about using high-quality ingredients and say they hope this will come across on the TV show.

“It’s a secret what we actually cook, but we had the chance to showcase some of the best food from the county,” said Jacqueline. “This includes Shropshire lamb from Battlefield 1403 in Shrewsbury, Shropshire blue cheese from the Shropshire Cheese Company in Oswestry and even some of our own nougat.

“We are all amateur cooks on the show and everyone got on really well. We enjoyed the whole experience enormously, but it definitely takes you out of your comfort zone. While you are cooking you have a cameraman hovering around you, are attached to microphones and are being watched by Glynn Purnell and Rachel Allen.”

Andrew and Jacqueline appear on the TV show throughout the week, but it is on the last day (Friday 20th October) that the couple put their culinary skills to the test. “We compete against two teams from the Midlands and two teams from Wales,” said Jacqueline.

“It was a lot of pressure, and that pressure went up as the week went on because you get an idea of what is required and you see what everyone else produces. It is difficult when you know the competition and how good you have to be.”

Jacqueline will also be exhibiting a range of Champion & Reeves products on QVC’s food channel during what promises to be an exciting week for the business.

“It going to a busy week, and we are expecting these TV appearances to bring in even more attention to the company and our products, which are made using only the finest ingredients from around the world,” said Jacqueline.

“The people who buy our products care about what they are eating, and only want the best – and that is what we produce here in Shrewsbury. It’s confectionary which is packed with health benefits.”