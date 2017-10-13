TSR launch striking new website

Two personal assistants at regional chartered surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts have played key roles in the launch of the firm’s new website.

Ali Jagger and Beth Harvey worked closely with Nottinghamshire website designers propertyLab to give the company a striking new online presence.

Toby Shaw, a partner at TSR, the region’s market-leading commercial property firm with offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, is pleased with the appearance of the new-look website.

“We are delighted with it,” he added. “The business has grown and we offer a diverse range of different services, which we feel is reflected with the look and feel of our new website.

“Ali and Beth, two of the younger members of our team, have done a fantastic job with the website.

“They’ve really taken ownership of the project and I’m very pleased with what they’ve done.”

The website can be viewed by visiting www.tsrsurveyors.co.uk