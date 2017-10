Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a pupil was assaulted at a Telford School.

Police received a report of an assault on a pupil at Telford Langley School in Telford. Two girls aged 14 have now been arrested.

Police are working with the school as the investigation continues and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which can assist them.

Police can be contacted on 101 or via crimestoppers.