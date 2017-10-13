Police investigate after man indecently exposes himself in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are investigating following a report of an indecent exposure by a man on Monday afternoon.

It happened close to the river path near Water Lane and New Street between 3.25pm and 3.35pm on Monday 2 October.

A woman in her 50s was walking in the direction of the Welsh Bridge when she noticed a man stood close to the hedges at the bottom of Quarry View exposing himself. He did not approach the woman but she left the area.

The man is described as being white, around 20 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with brown shaved hair on the sides. He was believed to be wearing a light coloured baseball cap and a shiny royal blue tracksuit.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 473S of 2 October.