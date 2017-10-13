Match Preview: Plymouth Argyle v Shrewsbury Town

Top meets bottom as Shrewsbury Town make the 486.6-mile round trip to face newly promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Shrewsbury Town are heavy favourites to dispatch Derek Adams’ Plymouth Argyle – given the contrasting starts these two sides have had.

Plymouth have taken just five points out of a possible 36 – whilst Town remain top of the league and unbeaten.

Paul Hurst will be without Lenell John-Lewis. The former Grimsby and Newport striker is expected to be absent for a fortnight, owing to a hamstring injury picked up in the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy win against West Bromwich Albion U21.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson returns from England U21 duty – and is expected to regain his place in-between the sticks.

Niall Ennis (knee) is a long-term absentee, but Shaun Whalley could start. The winger was only fit enough for the bench against Walsall due to a groin problem picked up in training.

Shrewsbury have lost their last three games against the Pilgrims. Their last away win against the Green Army came in August 2001; with Nigel Jemson scoring the game’s only goal.

Plymouth defender Oscar Threlkeld will miss out. He lasted just 45 minutes during the 2-1 loss against Fleetwood Town – after his return from a broken fibula.

Former Brentford and Leeds midfielder Toumani Diagouraga could make his debut for the hosts. Goalkeeper Luke McCormick (ankle) is on the treatment table.

Ex Shrewsbury Town midfielder Antoni Sarcevic could feature against the visitors for the first time since his departure in December.

Possible Line Ups:

Plymouth Argyle: (4-2-3-1)

25. Letheren, 17. Taylor-Sinclair, 5. Edwards, 4. Songo’o, 3. Sawyer, 7. Sarcevic, 32. Diagouraga, 14. Jervis, 10. Carey, 21. Wylde, 13. Blissett

Subs: 6. Ness, 9. Ciftci, 11. Lameiras, 16. Grant, 24. Fox, 27. Fletcher, 31. Cooper

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Other League One Fixtures:

Bristol Rovers V Oxford

Bury V Bradford

Charlton V Doncaster

Fleetwood V Rochdale

Northampton V AFC Wimbledon

Oldham V Blackburn

Peterborough V Gillingham

Portsmouth V MK Dons

Rotherham V Scunthorpe

Walsall V Blackpool

Wigan V Southend

Preview by: Ryan Hillback