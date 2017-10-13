Linder Myers host Hope House fundraiser

Staff at Linder Myers and SLC Solicitor’s in Shrewsbury had the perfect excuse to eat cake during an event this week.

The team hosted an “Eat Cake for Children” event to help raise vital funds for local charity Hope House.

The accolade of Star Baker was won by Shannon Morgan (Assistant Account Manager at SLC) who was presented a coveted Star Baker Wooden Spoon from Richard Ashton (Head of the Trusts and Estates Team at Linder Myers).

There were many homemade baking creations on offer and they all tasted as good as they looked!

£187.07 was raised for Hope House during the event.