Finalists revealed for the 11th annual Energize Awards

More than 30 unsung heroes and community organisations will be competing for prizes at the 11th annual Shropshire’s sport and physical activity ‘Oscars’.

The event, organised by county sports partnership Energize, celebrates the achievements of community projects, workplaces, schools, volunteers and inspirational leaders.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards night at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort on November 2.

The awards are backed by a host of big-name organisations, including Teme Leisure, Pleydell Smithyman, Global Freight, Furrows, Nick Jones Wealth Planning, GS Reeves, Start Technology, BBC Shropshire, and the Shropshire Star.

This year there are a series of new awards, including an Active Spaces and Places prize for or an open space, park, green space, woodland, community centre, or leisure facility which is a real community asset.

The finalists in this category are Shelton Cricket and Bowls Club, Wrekin Riders BMX, and Shropshire & Telford United Women’s Football Association.

There is also a new Local Hero award for a person who gives up their free time to help others – either as an activity instructor, club fundraiser, or groundkeeper. Competing for that prize are Gary Annett from Hartshill Runners, Craig Colley from Shrewsbury Juniors FC and Kieran Edwards of Wrekin Riders BMX club.

BBC Shropshire is again backing the Power of Sport award, which will go to someone who has changed their life by adopting a more active lifestyle – either Gareth Stearn from Telford, Kathryn Stanworth of Bright Star Boxing of Lawley, or Angie Dimmack from Telford

As usual, one special person will also be awarded the William Penny Brookes Trophy for outstanding contribution to sport and physical activity, recognising exceptional dedication and commitment to helping people to be more active over a number of years.

This year, the finalists are Rachael Swinnerton of CheerForce Ten cheerleading academy from Telford, 82-year-old Mabel Finnigan who is a legend of the Shropshire ladies’ crown green bowls scene, and Kieran Edwards, who chairs Wrekin Riders BMX Club.

Chris Child, chief executive of Energize, said: “The awards have become firmly established as the ‘Oscars’ of community sport and physical activity in our area.

“More than ever before, the focus of this year’s awards are on celebrating the power of physical activity to transform people’s lives.

“We want to recognise the broad range of ways in which activity and sport are being used to have a positive impact on the wellbeing of local communities.”

Tickets are now on sale for the awards night on November 2. For details, see www.energizeawards.co.uk or contact Energize on 01743 297191.

THE 2017 FINALISTS:

LARGE COMMUNITY PROJECT: Climbing Out, Be Active, Tackle Your Health

• SMALL COMMUNITY PROJECT: Elite Dance Satellite Club, Telford #runandtalk Club, Breaking Chains Cycling Club

• POWER OF SPORT: Gareth Stearn, Kathryn Stanworth, Angie Dimmack

• ASPIRING TALENT: Sadie Craig, Adam Summers, Olivia Phillips

• YOUNG VOLUNTEER: Ashleigh Sale, Jade Jones, Luke Norwood

• INSPIRATIONAL ACTIVITY LEADER: Rachael Swinnerton, Natalie Prudence, Gary Annett

• ACTIVE WORKPLACE: Jacobs, Teme Leisure, NHS Telford & Wrekin CCG

• LOCAL HERO: Gary Annett, Craig Colley, Kieran Edwards

ACTIVE SCHOOL: Shifnal Primary, Idsall, Barrow 1618 free school

• ACTIVE SPACES & PLACES: Shelton Cricket & Bowls Club, Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club, Shropshire & Telford United Women’s Football Association

ACTIVELY CHANGING LIVES – ACTIVITY PROVIDER: CheerForce Ten, Elite Dance Studios, Active Communities (Telford & Wrekin).

WILLIAM PENNY BROOKES AWARD: Rachael Swinnerton, Mabel Finnigan, Kieran Edwards