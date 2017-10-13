FBC Manby Bowdler celebrates best ever year in top legal guide

A record number of staff from a Shropshire law firm have been recognised in the latest guide to the UK’s best legal specialists.

Seventeen of the 38 solicitors from FBC Manby Bowdler who are noted in the 2017 edition of the Legal 500 are based in the firm’s Shrewsbury and Telford offices.

Senior Partner and planning expert Niall Blackie and Steven Corfield, Principal Development Partner for Agricultural Business, are two of the firm’s five lawyers who make the elite list of Leading Individuals. Both men are the only Shropshire lawyers to feature in their sectors.

Telford based Planning Associate Suzanne Tucker was one of three staff to gain an entry as an up and coming Next Generation solicitors. The guide recommends an additional 14 Shropshire based members of the firm for their work in a variety of areas.

Four departments – commercial litigation, agriculture and estates, contentious trusts and probate, and family – received top tier rankings. It also received recommendations for work in the following areas: corporate and commercial, licensing, debt recovery, insolvency and corporate recovery, employment, personal injury, charities and not-for-profit, personal tax, trusts and probate, commercial property, planning and property litigation.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “The Legal 500 is an independent guide, and firms and individuals are recommended purely on merit.

“Last year we had three people on the elite list and 26 solicitors recommended in total so to have five Leading Individuals, three Next Generation Lawyers and 38 people featuring in this year’s edition is an incredible achievement and recognition of the stellar service we deliver across a wide range of sectors.”