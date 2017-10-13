Council bid for Business Rates Scheme

Telford and Wrekin Council will bid to take part in a scheme that allows businesses to keep rates collected during a financial year.

The National Pilot Scheme, aims to change the method for funding councils whilst altering the system in order to replace government grants.

The government receives 49% of the new business rates that councils collect. Telford and Wrekin are partnering Shropshire and Herefordshire councils to identify whether a joint bid would benefit local taxpayers.

There would be no impact on the rates bills. However, the scheme could enable the council to hold all the growth in business rates, as new commercial, industrial, and retail premises are built. But this would see the end of the Revenue Support grant that Telford and Wrekin council are currently in receipt of.

The application to be part of the scheme will be addressed during a cabinet meeting, which is set to take place on Thursday 19 October.

Furthermore, the report adds that the council is expecting to end the financial year in budget, despite making close to £14 million of savings this year.

But the report has issued a stark warning to the council, insisting that £15-£20 million of savings are found by the end of 2019.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance said: ““We are exploring the idea of this business rates pilot, because we believe it could be financially beneficial. It would also possibly further cement the rewards we reap for the very hard work this Council has put in to keep, grow and attract new business here.

“We continue our prudent financial approach during this most difficult financial period for councils ever, and we expect to remain in budget. This is a huge credit to everyone involved.

“Local government has been the victim of extensive yearly cuts to its funding by Government. In my view, these cuts have now gone too far and cannot be justified anymore by the Chancellor.

“Our communities are saying enough is enough, no more cuts. When I see on a daily basis the pressure on our budgets – safeguarding children, caring for our most vulnerable adults, repairing our roads and so much more, I know without any doubt that local council services are facing a tipping point. It is now time for a change of direction and to protect and invest in local services for our community.

“Without this, there will be many more very difficult and tough decisions to come. The position here for adult social care and looked after children mirror what is happening nationally and we must work with our communities to find alternative solutions to ways to provide many of these services in future that we can no longer afford to provide.”

