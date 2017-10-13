All smiles for new north Shropshire business venture

A north Shropshire woman has called upon a decade of experience in military nursing to launch her own business, offering facial aesthetic treatments at a new clinic in Market Drayton.

Ruth Smith, a serving captain in the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, is offering anti-ageing treatments such as wrinkle relaxing injections and soft tissue enhancements.

Currently teaching officers at the Defence College of Healthcare Education and Training near Tamworth, as well as working on wards of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, she will be leaving the army shortly after completing 10 years’ service.

Ruth said: “Having qualified in what is the ‘gold standard’ of medical treatment to injured and traumatised military personnel involved in a range of international incidents and conflicts, I am now planning this exciting new venture called Face by Ruth.

“I have set up a purpose built clinic in the grounds of my home where I will provide a bespoke, client-focused and professional service, initially on a part-time basis.

“The premises conform to all current clinical legislation and will offer a variety of facial treatments to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which aims to have a positive impact on people’s lives by enhancing their natural beauty.

“As a member of the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses, I find it very rewarding to help people to feel better about themselves and I have already attracted clients, both men and women, from throughout Shropshire, the Potteries and West Midlands.

“My partner Ainsley is a native of Market Drayton and a serving RAF officer and we have two young daughters, Lucrezia, aged four and Arianna, aged five months, to look after, so juggling family life and very busy careers is quite a challenge for us both.

“However, the pleasure I get from seeing somebody leaving the clinic with a smile on their face, after even the most basic treatment, makes everything completely worthwhile and I am very excited about being able to offer this service on a full-time basis as soon as I step down from the army.”