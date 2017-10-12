Workshop will offer top tips for Shropshire sports clubs

A free workshop is being held in Shrewsbury to help local sports clubs create the perfect structure for success.

University Centre Shrewsbury is hosting the session at 6.30pm on November 9, which is being organised by county sports partnership, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

It is being run under the Club Matters banner – Sport England’s one-stop shop which provides free and practical resources to help develop and run a sustainable club.

Joe Lockley, club development manager at Energize, said: “Club Matters provides important practical help to local clubs, and this session is all about understanding the options, and choosing the right system to bring success and stability.

“It will give an overview of legal structures, top tips for becoming incorporated, and advice on how to select the best status for your club, including Community Amateur Sports Clubs (CASC), charities, and Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIO).

“There will also be helpful information on getting to grips with the benefits which gift aid can bring.”

He added: “Every Shropshire club could benefit from the free, convenient, practical resources on the Club Matters website, www.sportenglandclubmatters.com, to help develop and run a successful and sustainable club.”

“If you run a club of any size, or are thinking about setting up a club, I’d urge you to take a look at the resources available on the website – it’s all completely free.”

For more information on the November 9 event, contact Energize on 01743 297191, or see www.energizestw.org.uk.