Severn Trent to invest £8m on 50km of new water pipes for Shropshire

Severn Trent is inviting customers to find out more about an £8m project to upgrade water pipes in Shropshire.

The company has taken the decision to replace 50km of pipes in the Ludlow and Wem areas after several bursts earlier this year, and customers are now being invited to a drop-in session to find out more details about the plans.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, explains: “We know we’ve had some burst pipes in the Ludlow and Wem area this year and that’s why we’ve taken the decision to replace some of the older sections of the network with brand new pipes.

“This will give people a more reliable water supply that’s always there when they need it, and, as we’re getting closer to starting our work, we’re keen to meet with local people to discuss our plans and work with them to minimise any disruption.”

The community drop-in session will take place at Ditton Priors Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday 18 October.

The first section of work will begin on Monday 6 November on Bent Lane, working from the Severn Trent booster station towards the junction of Hillside. Engineers will then work along Hillside towards Bank House and Sycamore Lane. The work should take around eight weeks to complete.

Gareth continues: “We know that some people may be concerned the work will cause disruption and that’s why we want to meet with as many people as possible to explain the plans.

“To keep the engineers safe while they work we’ll have some road restrictions and fully signposted diversions will be in place as and when they’re needed.

“Our contractors from Amey will work with local people to limit the impact on daily life and we’ll get the work completed as quickly as possible.”

The scheme forms part of Severn Trent’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure which will see the equivalent of £1,400 invested for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.