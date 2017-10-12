Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas officially opens new Aldi in Wellington

Team GB bronze medal-winning gymnast Kristian Thomas has officially opened Aldi’s new Wellington store, alongside volunteers from local children’s charity Beanstalk.

Kristian, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, handed out bags of Super 6 fruit and veg to the first 30 people in the queue, as part of Aldi’s “Get Set to Eat Fresh” which aims to help families and children cook and eat healthy, fresh food.

Helping the athlete to cut the all-important ribbon was local children’s charity Beanstalk, which supports children in the local area improve their reading skills. The charity received a donation of books and writing equipment from the new store to support its weekly activities.

Lucy, Volunteer Co-ordinator from the charity, said: “The children were so excited to be part of the opening ceremony. The donation will be a huge help for our charity and will help us to give children more confidence in their reading abilities through one-to-one sessions.”

Kristian added: “I’ve had such a fun morning with the children from Beanstalk, who really enjoyed chatting to me about how I keep fit and healthy. Eating well is important to me as an athlete and Aldi’s Super 6 range makes eating well so easy and affordable.”

The new store, located on Grooms Alley, will offer great quality, British products at every day amazing prices. Shoppers can also expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and a wide variety of twice-weekly “Specialbuys” every Thursday and Sunday.

The store boasts 102 car parking spaces and 1,254 sqm of retail space, offering an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience.

23 new jobs have been created for the local community by the new store, and Aldi is still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area from Apprentices to Deputy Store Managers. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Aldi Store Manager Matt Costello said: “It was great to see the Wellington community come through our doors this morning and we look forward to seeing many new faces over the coming months. We loved hosting Kristian as part of the ceremony and the children enjoyed taking selfies with him and holding his medal. It was a great morning all round.”