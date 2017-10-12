Motorcyclist dies following crash near Bridgnorth

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a small van near Bridgnorth this lunchtime.

The collision happened on the B4176 outside TFM Farm and Country Superstore at just before 12.15pm today.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived, they found a non-emergency private ambulance crew carrying out CPR on a man who had been riding a motorcycle.

“Ambulance staff immediately took over and provided advanced life support. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, it wasn’t possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A 60-year-old woman who had been the pillion passenger on the motorbike had suffered a broken wrist and abdominal pain. She was immobilised and taken by ambulance to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

“The man driving the van was shaken but otherwise unhurt and did not want any treatment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team car were all sent to the scene. The crew of a third ambulance that came across the incident also stopped to assist.