Illegal traveller encampment cleared within hours in Telford

Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council have cleared an illegal traveller encampment in just half a day.

On the morning of Tuesday 10 October, the Council was informed of a number of vans, caravans and trailers that had parked on land in Holyhead Road, Snedshill overnight.

Officers from the Council’s Community Safety team along with West Mercia Police visited the encampment and served the occupants with a ‘Notice to Quit’ document with a deadline of midday.

The occupants were also offered the opportunity to move onto the Council’s Transit Site under the section 62 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1194 which allows them to stay, for a fee that includes a deposit and weekly rent, for up to three months.

The offer of the transit site was turned down and all the travellers left before the midday deadline.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “Our officers act quickly when we are made aware of illegal encampments.

“We work hard with members of the travelling community and with local people to resolve issues and provide reassurance. As part of that, we are able to offer travellers temporary accommodation at our Transit Site.

“This site provides us with a practical temporary solution. I am pleased that, once again, we have been able to reach a swift resolution.”