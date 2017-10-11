Workshop to help Shropshire businesses bid for grant funding

Shropshire businesses that want to tap into EU funding for rural tourism, and food and drink projects are being invited to learn more about the grants on offer at a free workshop next month.

The event at the University Centre Shrewsbury on November 7 will outline details on the EU grant schemes that are seeking currently seeking applications.

Organised by the Marches Growth Hub Herefordshire in conjunction with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA), it will outline more about funding from European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), which is administered by DEFRA, and other DEFRA Grant Schemes.

There will be information on RDPE Growth Programme funding which supports tourism, food and drink projects and the Herefordshire LEADER Programme which provides grants to rural businesses and can be used for farm diversification, tourism, cultural and heritage activities, forestry and other rural services.

The session will also introduce the new AGRI support programme, funded via the European Regional Development Fund, which aims to tackle barriers to growth in the agri-food industry by providing an innovation support service focused on companies involved with agri-tech, food manufacturing and logistics.

Roger Phillips, Chairman of the Marches ESIF committee said: “These grant schemes offer an unrivalled opportunity for rural businesses to secure funding and diversify, grow and expand their markets.

“Tourism and food and drink are important strands in our local economy and I would urge any organisations in Shropshire who are interested in applying to come along.”

For more information on the grant funding that is available and advice on how to apply, contact the Marches Growth Hub on 0345 6000 727 or email enquiries@marchesgrowthhub.co.uk.

To register for a free place on the workshop, contact amy.farley@shropshire.gov.uk or call 01743 250525.